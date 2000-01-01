Company Profile

Codan Ltd develops electronics solutions for government, corporate, non-governmental organization (NGO) and consumer markets across the globe. It operates through following business segments: The communications segment includes the design, development, manufacture and marketing of communications equipment. The Metal detection segment includes the design, development, manufacture and marketing of metal detection equipment; The tracking solutions segment includes the design, manufacture , maintenance and support of a range of electronic products. The firm generates majority revenue from the Metal detection segment.Codan Ltd manufactures, and markets communications equipment, metal detection equipment and electronic products and associated software for the mining sector.