Code Agriculture (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:8153)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8153

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8153

  • Market CapHKD354.190m
  • SymbolSEHK:8153
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2365A1392

Company Profile

Code Agriculture (Holdings) Ltd is engaged in broadcasting & advertising income of digital television in Hong Kong & PRC. It is also engaged in money lending and securities trading business.

Latest 8153 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .