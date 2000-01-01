Code Agriculture (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:8153)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8153
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8153
- Market CapHKD354.190m
- SymbolSEHK:8153
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG2365A1392
Company Profile
Code Agriculture (Holdings) Ltd is engaged in broadcasting & advertising income of digital television in Hong Kong & PRC. It is also engaged in money lending and securities trading business.