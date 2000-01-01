Company Profile

CodeChain New Continent Ltd, formerly TMSR Holding Co Ltd together with its subsidiaries focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems. It operates in three segments: Hubei Shengrong and Shengrong WFOE segment is engaged in the sale of solid waste recycling and comprehensive utilization equipment and trading of processed industrial waste materials; Wuhan HOST segment consists of research, development, production, and sale of coating materials; and Rong Hai segment engages in coal wholesales and sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scrap.TMSR Holding Co Ltd operates in two business divisions that are Shengrong, which engages in the production and sales of solid waste recycling and comprehensive utilization equipment, and TJComex, which provides commodity exchange services and others.