Codemasters Group Holdings (LSE:CDM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CDM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CDM
- Market Cap£410.810m
- SymbolLSE:CDM
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINGB00BFWZ2G72
Company Profile
Codemasters Group Holdings PLC is a video game developer and publisher specializing in racing games. Some of its games are ONRUSH, MICROMACHINES, DiRT4, F1 2016, and others.