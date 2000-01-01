Codere SA (XMAD:CDR)
- Market Cap€329.090m
- SymbolXMAD:CDR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- ISINES0119256032
Company Profile
Codere SA is a Spain-based gaming company. The company is mainly engaged in business activities in the private gaming industry, consisting primarily of the operation of amusement and slot machines, sports betting, bingo halls, casinos and racetracks.