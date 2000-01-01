Codex DNA Inc (NASDAQ:DNAY)

North American company
Company Info - DNAY

  • Market Cap$522.240m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:DNAY
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1920031010

Company Profile

Codex DNA Inc is a synthetic biology company focused on enabling researchers to rapidly, accurately, and reproducibly build or write high-quality synthetic DNA and mRNA that is ready to use in many downstream synthetic biology-enabled markets. It manufactures and sells laboratory equipment, specifically synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide.

