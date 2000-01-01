Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CDXS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CDXS

  • Market Cap$942.140m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CDXS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1920051067

Company Profile

Codexis Inc is a biotech company. It develops proprietary biocatalysts-enzymes or microbes that initiate or accelerate chemical reactions. It offers its products to the pharmaceutical industry. The company also develops advanced biofuels.

Latest CDXS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .