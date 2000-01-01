Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CDXS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CDXS
- Market Cap$942.140m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CDXS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS1920051067
Company Profile
Codexis Inc is a biotech company. It develops proprietary biocatalysts-enzymes or microbes that initiate or accelerate chemical reactions. It offers its products to the pharmaceutical industry. The company also develops advanced biofuels.