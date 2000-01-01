Codiak BioSciences Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CDAK)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CDAK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CDAK

  • Market Cap$225.360m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CDAK
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1920101060

Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of exosome-based therapeutics aimed at treating a broad range of diseases, including oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease, infectious disease and rare disease.

Latest CDAK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .