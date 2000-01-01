Company Profile

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, rochester, wharf, and kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and North America.Coeur Mining Inc is a silver, gold, and zinc producer. It has mines located in the United States, Mexico and Bolivia, a silver streaming interest in Australia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina.