Company Profile

Coface SA is a property and casualty insurance company. The vast majority of its revenue is generated by its group reinsurance business. Most of the company's sales are generated in Europe. The company offers credit insurance products to protect companies against potentially uncollected payments from its customers. Coface's strategy focuses on risk management. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.Coface SA is a credit insurance company. It also offers factoring services, proprietary business information and receivables collection service.