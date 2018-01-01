COFCO Joycome Foods Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1610) Share Price

Company Profile

COFCO Joycome Foods Ltd is engaged in feed production. The company's operating segments include Hog Production which represents hog breeding, Fresh Pork segment represents slaughtering, wholesale and retail sales of fresh and frozen meats, Processed Meat Products segment is engaged in manufacturing, wholesale and retail sales of processed meat products under brands such as Maverick and Joycome, and Meat import segment represents sales of imported meat products. Geographically, it generates majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.COFCO Meat Holdings Ltd is engaged in feed production, hog production, slaughtering, the production, distribution and sale of fresh pork and processed meat products. It is also engaged in import and sale of frozen meat products.