COFCO Meat Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1610)
HKD8.858bn
SEHK:1610
Consumer Defensive
Packaged Foods
- Currency
ISINKYG226921008
COFCO Meat Holdings Ltd is engaged in feed production, hog production, slaughtering, the production, distribution and sale of fresh pork and processed meat products. It is also engaged in import and sale of frozen meat products.