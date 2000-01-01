Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co Inc is engaged in the business of wholesale coffee roasting and dealing. Its products include wholesale green coffee, private label coffee, and branded coffee. The company sells its coffee products throughout the United States, Canada and certain countries in Asia.Coffee Holding Co Inc is a wholesale coffee manufacturer distributing roasted and blended coffees to customers in the U.S. and Canada. The firm works with supermarkets, other wholesalers, and specialty roasters.