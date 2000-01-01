Company Profile

Cofinimmo SA/NV is a Belgian real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership and management of the rental property in Western Europe. The vast majority of Cofinimmo's properties are split between office and healthcare purposes. The remainder is mainly restaurants, pubs, and insurance agencies. Most of Cofinimmo's assets are located in Belgium, while France is also home to a substantial share. The company's major tenants include healthcare firms, pubs and restaurants, banks, and insurance firms. Cofinimmo generates nearly all of its revenue through rental income. The company's healthcare and restaurant tenants typically sign long-term leases, while its office tenants generally elect for short-term agreements.