Company Profile

Cogelec SA is a company engaged in the design and manufacture of communications and telecommunications equipment. It manufactures intercom systems and access control solutions for residential apartment buildings and single-family dwellings. It also offers rental of telecommunications equipment and provision of related subscriptions and services. Its brands are Hexact, Intratone and Kibolt.Cogelec SA is an independent manufacturer specialized in designing, manufacturing and distributing telephone intercom and access control solutions marketed mainly under its flagship brand Intratone.