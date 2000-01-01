Cogelec SA (EURONEXT:COGEC)

  • Market Cap€56.240m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:COGEC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013335742

Company Profile

Cogelec SA is an independent manufacturer specialized in designing, manufacturing and distributing telephone intercom and access control solutions marketed mainly under its flagship brand Intratone.

