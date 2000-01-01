Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - COGT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - COGT

  • Market Cap$99.380m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:COGT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9032141049

Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc is an US based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. it is focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer.Unum Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer.

Latest COGT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .