Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - COGT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - COGT
- Market Cap$99.380m
- SymbolNASDAQ:COGT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS9032141049
Company Profile
Unum Therapeutics Inc is an US based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. it is focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer.Unum Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer.