Company Profile

Cognizant is a global IT services provider, offering consulting and outsourcing services to some of the world’s largest enterprises spanning the financial services, media and communications, healthcare, natural resources, and consumer products industries. Cognizant employs nearly 300,000 people globally, roughly 70% of whom are in India, although the company’s headquarters are in Teaneck, New Jersey.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is an IT services provider. The company provides services such as technology consulting, application outsourcing, systems integration, business process services, and cloud services.