Company Info - CGNT

  • Market Cap$1.997bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CGNT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0011691438

Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd provides security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. The company's solutions accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent national security, personal safety, business continuity, and cyber threats.

