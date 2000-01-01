Cogobuy Group (SEHK:400)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 400
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 400
- Market CapHKD1.970bn
- SymbolSEHK:400
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG225371072
Company Profile
Cogobuy Group is an e-commerce company engaged in serving the electronics manufacturing industry in China. It operates the transaction-based e-commerce platform for the sale of IC and other electronic components.