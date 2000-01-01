Company Profile

Cogstate Ltd is a cognitive science company. The principal activity of the company is a sale of technology and services for the measurement of cognition, where services include scientific consultancy, project management, data management, statistical analysis and reporting. Its operating segment includes Clinical Trials; Healthcare and Research. The company generates maximum revenue from the Clinical Trials segment. In clinical trials segment, technology and services are sold to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutraceutical, and functional food companies.Cogstate Ltd is engaged in sale of computerised tests of cognition and associated services including scientific consultancy, project management, data management, statistical analysis and reporting.