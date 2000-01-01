Company Profile

Cohen & Steers is a niche asset manager concentrating primarily on real estate securities. The firm invests mainly in the equity shares of real estate investment trusts, with holdings in domestic and international real estate securities accounting for 62% of the company's $72.2 billion in managed assets at the end of 2019. Cohen & Steers also manages portfolios dedicated to preferred securities, utilities stocks, and other high-yield offerings. The company expects to balance distribution among its closed-end mutual funds, open-end mutual funds, and institutional accounts over time. At the end of 2019, the firm garnered 44% (29%) of its AUM (revenue) from institutional clients, 43% (51%) from open-end funds and 13% (20%) from closed-end funds.Cohen & Steers Inc is an investment manager engaged in real assets, including real estate, infrastructure, and commodities, along with preferred securities and other income solutions. North America generates maximum revenue for the company.