Company Profile

Coherent Inc supplies photonics-based solutions for commercial and scientific research applications. The firm operates in two segments: OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The OEM Laser Sources segment develops and manufactures products for the microelectronics, scientific research, government, and original equipment manufacturer markets. This business contributes the majority of revenue. The Industrial Lasers & Systems segment makes products for the materials processing, OEM components and instrumentation, and microelectronics markets, with a focus on higher-volume products that are sold in set configurations. The majority of Coherent's revenue is generated outside of the United States.Coherent Inc is a supplier of photonics-based solutions in a range of commercial and scientific research applications. It designs, manufactures, services and markets lasers and related accessories for a diverse group of customers.