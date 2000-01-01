Coherent Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:COHR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - COHR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - COHR

  • Market Cap$4.723bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:COHR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1924791031

Company Profile

Coherent Inc supplies photonics-based solutions for commercial and scientific research applications. The firm operates in two segments: OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The OEM Laser Sources segment develops and manufactures products for the microelectronics, scientific research, government, and original equipment manufacturer markets. This business contributes the majority of revenue. The Industrial Lasers & Systems segment makes products for the materials processing, OEM components and instrumentation, and microelectronics markets, with a focus on higher-volume products that are sold in set configurations. The majority of Coherent's revenue is generated outside of the United States.Coherent Inc is a supplier of photonics-based solutions in a range of commercial and scientific research applications. It designs, manufactures, services and markets lasers and related accessories for a diverse group of customers.

Latest COHR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .