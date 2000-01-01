Coherus BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CHRS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CHRS

  • Market Cap$1.303bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CHRS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS19249H1032

Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences Inc is a biotechnology company that develops biosimilar therapeutics. The company seeks to ensure successful drug development and manufacturing under very aggressive timelines.

Latest CHRS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .