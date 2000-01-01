Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:CRHC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRHC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRHC
- Market Cap$1.045bn
- SymbolNYSE:CRHC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorShell Companies
- Currency
- ISINKYG237261055
Company Profile
Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp is a blank check company.