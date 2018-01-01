Coho Collective Kitchens Inc (TSX:COHO) Share Price

COHO
Coho Collective Kitchens Inc
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Restaurants
NAV Price
Last Traded
Chg
XTSX
Company Profile
Coho Collective Kitchens Inc engages in the provision of Commercial Commissary Kitchens and the rental of these kitchens to food-based businesses in Canada. The company currently offers its services and sells its products through three main channels, commissary operations, the hospitality food service establishment (Cafe), and the e-commerce food delivery platform, CohoMarket.ca (Coho Market).
TSX:COHO
CA19249T1075
CAD
