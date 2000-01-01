Company Profile

Cohort PLC is a holding company. It is engaged in providing services to customers in defence, security and related markets. The company's operating segment include Chess; EID; MASS; MCL and SEA. It generates maximum revenue from the MASS segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK and also has a presence in Portugal, Other EC countries including NATO, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company earns most of its revenue from market segment C4ISTAR followed by Combat systems and Cybersecurity and secure networks.Cohort PLC through its subsidiaries provides technology business services and products for the United Kingdom and international customers in defense and related markets. The company’s operating segments are MASS, MCL, SCS, and SEA.