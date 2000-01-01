Company Profile

Cohu Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. The company's products include Delta MATRiX, Delta Pyramid, Delta Summit, Device Applications, Ismeca NY20, and others. It has two reportable segments, Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment (Semiconductor Test & Inspection) and PCB Test Equipment (PCB Test). Most of the firm's revenue is derived from the Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment segment.Cohu Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.