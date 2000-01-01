Company Profile

Coil NV provides continuous anodizing on aluminium flat rolled products whilst still in coil form for a wide range of architectural, industrial and decorative applications. The products of the company are used in cassettes and panels, aluminium panels, wall and roofing, welded tubes, spacer bars, textured products, and automobiles.Coil NV is engaged in surface treatment services using continuous and batch anodizing, as well as extruded, cast & laminated aluminum. Its products are used for various segments such as construction, transportation, automotive, electronics, among others.