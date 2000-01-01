Coil NV (EURONEXT:ALCOI)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALCOI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALCOI
- Market Cap€32.110m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALCOI
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAluminum
- Currency
- ISINBE0160342011
Company Profile
Coil NV provides continuous anodizing on aluminium flat rolled products whilst still in coil form for a wide range of architectural, industrial and decorative applications. The products of the company are used in cassettes and panels, aluminium panels, wall and roofing, welded tubes, spacer bars, textured products, and automobiles.Coil NV is engaged in surface treatment services using continuous and batch anodizing, as well as extruded, cast & laminated aluminum. Its products are used for various segments such as construction, transportation, automotive, electronics, among others.