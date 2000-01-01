Coinbase Global Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:COIN)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - COIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - COIN

  • Market Cap$61.056bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:COIN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS19260Q1076

Company Profile

Coinbase Global Inc is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It generates substantially all its net revenue from transaction fees from trades that occur on its platform. Geographically, it derives a vast majority of its revenues from the US followed by the rest of the world.

Latest COIN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .