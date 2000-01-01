CoinShares International Ltd (OMX:CS)
- SymbolOMX:CS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- ISINJE00BLD8Y945
Company Profile
CoinShares International Ltd is a digital asset investment firm. It focuses on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing new asset class. The company's product and services include exchange traded products, trading strategies, advisory services, indexes and capital markets and others.