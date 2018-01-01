Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Coinsilium Group Ltd (AQUIS:COIN) Share Price

COIN

Coinsilium Group Ltd

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Software - Application

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

NEXX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Coinsilium Group Ltd is engaged in investing in blockchain technologies with a focus on fintech. Geographically, it operates in the United Kingdom and the British Virgin Islands. The company generates maximum revenue from the British Virgin Islands.Coinsilium Group Ltd is engaged in investing in blockchain technologies with a particular focus on fintech.

AQUIS:COIN

VGG225641015

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest COIN News