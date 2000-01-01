Company Profile

Cokal Ltd is a coal exploration company. The principal activity of the company is an exploration for coal within the Central Kalimantan coking coal basin in Indonesia. Cokal has interests in four projects in Central Kalimantan and one project in West Kalimantan. The company is organized into two main operating segments, which involves the exploration of coal in Indonesia and Australia. The majority of its revenue is derived from Australia.Cokal Ltd is engaged in identification and development of coal within the prospective Central Kalimantan coking coal basin in Indonesia and to explore for coal in Tanzania with joint venture partner Tanzoz Resources.