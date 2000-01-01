Company Profile

Colas SA is a France-based company that offers construction and engineering services. Colas is engaged in construction and maintenance of transport infrastructure with operations through over 800 construction business units and about 2,000 material production units across the world. Colas works in every field of transport infrastructure construction and maintenance, through two operating divisions: Roads, which are the Group's core business and account for more than 80% of its revenue, and additional Specialized Activities like Railways, Waterproofing, Road Safety and Signaling.Colas SA is engaged in the construction and maintenance of transport infrastructure. The company's business activities involves construction and maintenance of roads, railways, waterproofing, road safety and signalling networks.