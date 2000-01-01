Colefax Group (LSE:CFX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CFX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CFX
- Market Cap£32.030m
- SymbolLSE:CFX
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB0002090453
Company Profile
Colefax Group PLC is an international designer and distributor of furnishing fabrics and wallpapers and an international decorating company. It also sells antiques, interior and architectural design, project management, decorating and furnishing for private and commercial clients. The company's operating segments include Product division and Decorating division. It generates maximum revenue from the Product Division segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the United Kingdom, Europe and Rest of the World.Colefax Group PLC is an international designer and distributor of furnishing fabrics and wallpapers and an international decorating company. The company's operating segments include Product division and Decorating division.