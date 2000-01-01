Company Profile

Colefax Group PLC is an international designer and distributor of furnishing fabrics and wallpapers and an international decorating company. It also sells antiques, interior and architectural design, project management, decorating and furnishing for private and commercial clients. The company's operating segments include Product division and Decorating division. It generates maximum revenue from the Product Division segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the United Kingdom, Europe and Rest of the World.