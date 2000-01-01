Company Profile

Colfax is a diversified technology firm that produces welding equipment and medical devices. Following the sale of its air and gas handling business in 2019, Colfax’s remaining portfolio is organized into two segments: fabrication technology and medical technology. Fabrication technology is a leading manufacturer of equipment and consumables used in welding, cutting, and joining applications, mostly marketed under the ESAB brand name. The medical technology segment makes medical devices, including orthopedic braces, reconstructive implants, and other products used for rehabilitation, physical therapy, and pain management. The company generated roughly $3.3 billion in revenue in 2019.Colfax Corp is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication services to customers around the world. It also produces equipment and fillers for welding and cutting applications.