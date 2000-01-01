Company Profile

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading global consumer product company. In addition to its namesake oral care line, the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products that are sold in over 200 countries around the world (international sales account for about 70% of its consolidated total, including approximately 50% from emerging regions). It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's, which sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.Colgate-Palmolive Co is a consumer products company. It provides services such as oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition.