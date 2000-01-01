Collagen Solutions (LSE:COS)

UK company
Market Info - COS

Company Info - COS

  • Market Cap£15.090m
  • SymbolLSE:COS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B94T6Y14

Company Profile

Collagen Solutions PLC is a supplier, developer, and manufacturer of collagen-based biomaterials and medical devices, including tissue scaffolds for use in regenerative medicine. The company derives most of its revenue from North America.

