Collection House Ltd (ASX:CLH)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CLH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLH

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:CLH
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CLH1

Company Profile

Collection House Ltd provides debt collection and receivables management services. It offers receivables management, debt collection, debt purchasing, legal services, financial services training, customer service outsourcing among other services.Collection House Ltd provides receivables management services. It offers receivables management, debt collection, debt purchasing, legal services, financial services training, customer service outsourcing among other services.

Latest CLH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .