Collection House Ltd (ASX:CLH)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLH
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CLH
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CLH1
Company Profile
Collection House Ltd provides debt collection and receivables management services. It offers receivables management, debt collection, debt purchasing, legal services, financial services training, customer service outsourcing among other services.Collection House Ltd provides receivables management services. It offers receivables management, debt collection, debt purchasing, legal services, financial services training, customer service outsourcing among other services.