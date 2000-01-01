Collective Mining Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSX:CNL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNL
- Market CapCAD149.620m
- SymbolTSX:CNL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA19425C1005
Company Profile
Collective Mining Ltd is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. It has an interest in two projects located in Colombia. The San Antonio Project is located in a historical gold district in the Caldas department of Colombia. The Guayabales Project is a contiguous land package located in the Caldas department of Colombia.