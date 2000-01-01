Company Profile

Collectors Universe Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company generates revenues principally from the fees paid for its authentication and grading services. To a much lesser extent, it generates revenues from other related services, which consist of the sale of advertising and click-through commissions earned on its websites, including Collectors.com, the sale of printed publications and collectibles price guides and advertising in such publications and the sale of membership subscriptions in its Collectors Club.