Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - COLL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - COLL
- Market Cap$666.850m
- SymbolNASDAQ:COLL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS19459J1043
Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing and planning to commercialize abuse-deterrent products through its patented DETERx platform technology.