Colliers International Group Inc Shs Subord Voting (TSE:CIGI) Share Price

Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a real estate services and investment management company. The company has operations in over 60 countries to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of the property for real estate occupiers, owners, and investors. It offers services to the investor, developers, and occupiers which includes source capital solutions, services for commercial and residential property developers, on a local, regional, national and international basis, Infrastructure consulting, Design and Build, and Market research.Colliers International Group Inc is a commercial real estate firm. The company provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It also offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage.