Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CKF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CKF

  • Market CapAUD1.067bn
  • SymbolASX:CKF
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CKF7

Company Profile

Collins Foods Ltd is engaged in operation, management and administration of restaurants. The Group operates in Australia and Asia (predominantly in Thailand, Japan and China).

Latest CKF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .