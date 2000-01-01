Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CKF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CKF
- Market CapAUD1.067bn
- SymbolASX:CKF
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CKF7
Company Profile
Collins Foods Ltd is engaged in operation, management and administration of restaurants. The Group operates in Australia and Asia (predominantly in Thailand, Japan and China).