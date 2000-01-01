CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CLGN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLGN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLGN
- Market Cap$28.680m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CLGN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS19516R1077
Company Profile
Collplant Holdings Ltd is a biotechnology company focused on regenerative medicine. It focused on developing & commercializing tissue repair products. Its products are based on recombinant human collagen produced from genetically-modified tobacco plants.