Colombia Crest Gold Corp (TSX:CLB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - CLB

  • Market CapCAD0.530m
  • SymbolTSX:CLB
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1952942029

Company Profile

Colombia Crest Gold Corp explores for gold in Colombia. The company operates the Fredonia and Venecia projects in the Middle Cauca Belt near Medellin.

