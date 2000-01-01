Colony Capital Inc Series D (NYSE:CLNSPDCL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CLNSPDCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLNSPDCL

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNYSE:CLNSPDCL
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINUS19625W5004

Company Profile

Colony NorthStar Inc is a real estate and investment management company. The company's property holdings include healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, equity and debt investments and an institutional and retail investment management business.

Latest CLNSPDCL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .