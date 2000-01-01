Colony Credit Real Estate Inc Class A (NYSE:CLNC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLNC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLNC
- Market Cap$1.782bn
- SymbolNYSE:CLNC
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINUS19625T1016
Company Profile
Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc is a commercial real estate investment trust. The company operates in industrial, healthcare, hospitality and opportunistic equity and debt industry internationally.