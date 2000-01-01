Coloplast A/S B (XETRA:CBHD)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CBHD
- Market Cap€23.094bn
- SymbolXETRA:CBHD
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINDK0060448595
Company Profile
Coloplast A/S develops and markets products and services that make life easier for people with private and personal medical conditions. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions as well as wholesalers and pharmacies.