Company Profile

Coloplast A/S is a leading global competitor in ostomy management and continence care. The firm designs, manufactures, and markets ostomy-care systems, disposable containment devices, paste, powder, seals, and wipes. Coloplast also maintains a tertiary presence in the urology and wound-care markets, where it manufactures and markets penile implants, slings for incontinence and prolapse, and wound dressings. The company derives more than 60% of sales from Europe, 24% from other developed countries, and 17% from the rest of the world.Coloplast A/S develops and markets products and services that make life easier for people with private and personal medical conditions. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions as well as wholesalers and pharmacies.